Crawford County added nine coronavirus cases Tuesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,365 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 172 cases over the past 14 days, or about 12 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of two from Monday, and three patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one. The state also said there were three ventilators in use, an increase of two, and six adult ICU beds available, a change from four listed available Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials registered 906 new cases Tuesday.
• Across the state, there were 42 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
• The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 44 in Tuesday's report. There were 1,186 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania, including 301 in intensive care units (ICUs), up six, and 180 were being treated on ventilators, up two.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,908 cases (an increase of 14 from Monday), Mercer County 9,550 (up 17), Venango County 4,019 (up seven) and Warren County 2,614 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.51 million, including 28,093 in Crawford County.