Crawford County added 84 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county has had 370 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,051.
The Department of Health said there were 30 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of one from Monday. There were nine patients in an intensive care unit — an increase of two — and four adults on ventilators — an increase of one. There was one ICU bed available, a change from three listed Monday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 326 cases since Friday (24,500 - 24,417 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 178 (11,562 - 11,479 overall), Venango County added 85 (4,962 - 4,929 overall) and Warren County added 14 (3,157 - 3,118 overall).
• A total of 6.15 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,443 in Crawford County.