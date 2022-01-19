Crawford County added 83 cases of COVID-19 and one-coronavirus related death Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 17,709. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 141 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported one death to the Tribune on Wednesday — a woman in her 70s. The county has had eight coronavirus-related deaths in January. There have been 272 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 54, the same as Tuesday's report. There were 11 people in an intensive care unit, also the same as Tuesday, and seven people on ventilators, a decrease of four. There were no ICU beds available after there were five reported as being available on Tuesday.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 35 active cases among students and 13 active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 215 cases, Mercer County added 98 cases, Venango County added 45 and Warren County added 56.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.04 million, including 38,502 (an increase of 16 from Tuesday) people in Crawford County. A total of 17,123 (up 260) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.