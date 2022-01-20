Crawford County added 81 cases of COVID-19 and two-coronavirus related deaths Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 17,788. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 139 after being at 169 earlier this week. The average was 40 on Dec. 20.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported two deaths to the Tribune on Thursday — man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s. The county has had 10 coronavirus-related deaths in this month. There have been 274 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 51, a decrease of three from Wednesday's report. There were 10 people in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and seven people on ventilators, the same as the previous report. There were two ICU beds available after there were none reported as being available on Wednesday.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 31 active cases among students and 10 active cases among employees, a decrease of four active student cases and three employee cases.
Regionally, Erie County added 266 cases, Mercer County added 103 cases, Venango County added 73 and Warren County added 95.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.05 million, including 38,531 (an increase of 29 from Wednesday) people in Crawford County. A total of 17,190 (up 67) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.