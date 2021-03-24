Crawford County added eight coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,612 since the pandemic began one year ago.
The county has had 139 cases over the past 14 days, or about 10 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard listed seven COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of two from Tuesday, two adult patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday, and one patient using a ventilator, a decrease of one. There were four adult ICU beds available, the state said in its report, the same total as listed Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania registered 4,667 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest total in more than six weeks. The statewide increase is the largest one-day increase since 4,688 cases were announced on Feb. 5.
• Statewide, there were 48 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• The state said there were 1,652 patients were hospitalized across the commonwealth, up 21 from Tuesday's report. That includes 351 patients being treated in intensive care unites — up 10 — and 184 being treated with ventilators.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,401 cases (an increase of 27 from Tuesday), Mercer County 8,439 (up 21), Venango County 3,496 (up two) and Warren County 2,255 (up four).
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed two active coronavirus cases among students and one active case among employees. There are three people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1.59 million, including 15,508 in Crawford County.