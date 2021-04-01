Crawford County added eight coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,683 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The county has had 116 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 50s to the Tribune on Tuesday. The county now has had 157 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized Thursday, a drop of one from Wednesday's report. In addition, there were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and one patient using a ventilator, the same as the previous report. There were 10 adult ICU beds available, an increase of three.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,716 cases (an increase of 32 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,544 (up six), Venango County 3,543 (up nine) and Warren County 2,284 (up four).
• The Department of Health announced another 3,893 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth.
• Statewide, health officials announced another 27 deaths.
• According to state health officials, 2,127 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, the highest total since Feb. 16.
• There are 435 patients being treated in intensive care units, up 15 from Wednesday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators dropped by two to 209.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1.87 million, including 17,290 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are six people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.