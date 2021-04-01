COVID-19 file

Crawford County added eight coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.

The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,683 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.

The county has had 116 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.

The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 50s to the Tribune on Tuesday. The county now has had 157 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.

The state's online hospital dashboard said there were seven COVID patients hospitalized Thursday, a drop of one from Wednesday's report. In addition, there were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and one patient using a ventilator, the same as the previous report. There were 10 adult ICU beds available, an increase of three.

In other COVID-related news:

• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,716 cases (an increase of 32 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,544 (up six), Venango County 3,543 (up nine) and Warren County 2,284 (up four).

• The Department of Health announced another 3,893 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth.

• Statewide, health officials announced another 27 deaths.

• According to state health officials, 2,127 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, the highest total since Feb. 16.

• There are 435 patients being treated in intensive care units, up 15 from Wednesday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators dropped by two to 209.

• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1.87 million, including 17,290 in Crawford County.

• Allegheny College's COVID website listed one active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are six people listed in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.

