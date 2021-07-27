There were eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began was at 7,635.
The county has had 25 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at nine, the same as Monday. There were three patients reported as being in an intensive care unit and two ventilators in use, also the same as Monday. The number of adult ICU beds available was listed as three, the same as the previous report.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,336 cases (up 16), Mercer County 9,759 (up eight), Venango County 4,127 (up one) and Warren County 2,658 (up three).
• A total of 5.67 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,169 in Crawford County.