There were eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County since Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began was at 7,627.
The county has had 29 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at nine, an increase of five from Friday. There were three patients reported as being in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and two ventilators in use, also an increase of one. The number of adult ICU beds available was listed as three, a change from three listed Friday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,320 cases (up 22 since Friday), Mercer County 9,751 (up seven), Venango County 4,126 (up seven) and Warren County 2,655 (up two).
• A total of 5.66 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,130 in Crawford County.