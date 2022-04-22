Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County on Friday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 4.1.
There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county Friday, an increase of two. There were two patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of two, and no one on a ventilator. There were seven ICU beds available, a change from nine previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 39 cases, Mercer County added five, Venango County added one and Warren County added seven.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were eight active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.36 million, including 39,827 people in Crawford County (an increase of 11 from Thursday). A total of 19,097 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (also up 11).