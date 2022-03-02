Crawford County added eight cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at nine after being at 63 three weeks ago and 169 about 2 1/2 months ago. It's the lowest seven-day average since mid-August.
There were no new coronavirus-related deaths reported to the Tribune on Wednesday.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 23, a decrease of one from Tuesday. There were three people in an intensive care unit, two people on ventilators and nine adult ICU beds available, all the same as Tuesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 18 cases, Mercer County added eight cases, Venango County added six and Warren County added four.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were three active cases among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.24 million, including 39,379 people in Crawford County (an increase of 18 from Tuesday). A total of 18,401 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of 36).