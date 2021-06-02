Crawford County added eight coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
Mask mandate
The CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health have lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated people. Will you still wear a mask?
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,465 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 156 cases over the past 14 days, or about 11 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were eight COVID patients hospitalized in the county, four patients in an intensive care unit and four ventilators in use, the same as Tuesday. The report said there were three adult ICU beds available, a change from the eight previously listed as available.
In other COVID-related news:
• State health officials registered 580 new cases, the ninth time in 11 days with fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide. The last time the state had five days in a row with fewer than 1,000 new cases was the first week in September 2020.
• After 11 combined deaths over the holiday weekend, state health officials registered 45 COVID deaths on Wednesday, the highest total since May 19.
• According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.5% of its entire population and 54.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.2% have received their first dose.
• There were 929 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down 60 from Tuesday's report. There were 229 residents in intensive care units (ICUs), down 19 from Tuesday. There were 143 being treated on ventilators, up three. It was the third day in a row the number of patients being treated on ventilators has increased across the state. Before this week, state hospitalizations were last below 1,000 in late September.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,055 cases (an increase of 14 from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,618 (up six), Venango County 4,067 (up 10) and Warren County 2,623 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.72 million, including 28,875 in Crawford County.