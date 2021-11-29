Crawford County added 79 cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths Monday.
There have been a total of 13,264 cases during the pandemic. The county has a seven-day average of 65 new cases.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said three deaths have taken place since Wednesday. A man in his 50s died at a medical facility Wednesday, a man in his 70s at a residence on Wednesday and a man in his 60s at a medical facility on Monday. The county has had 22 COVID-related deaths this month and 226 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
State officials said there were 57 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, 15 individuals in an intensive care unit, 15 ventilators in use and no ICU beds available.
Regionally, Erie County added 129 cases Monday (35,643 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 53 cases (15,759 overall), Venango County added 20 (7,940 overall) and Warren County did not have a case reported (5,010 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.61 million, including 36,706 in Crawford County. A total of 11,537 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.