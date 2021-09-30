Crawford County added 78 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county has had 389 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,567.
Of the 78 new cases reported Thursday, the state said 20 new cases were from the Titusville ZIP code, 14 new cases were from the Meadville area, 10 from the Cochranton area and eight from the Conneautville area.
The Department of Health reported 38 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, the same as Wednesday. There were 12 patients in an intensive care unit, up three from Wednesday, and 10 adults on ventilators, an increase of four. There was one adult ICU bed available, a change from two previously listed.
Meadville Medical Center said that from Sept. 1 through Tuesday, there were 71 COVID admissions. Of those admissions, 54 were unvaccinated.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children Thursday. From Sept. 22-28, there were 13 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 62 for those between the ages of 5-18.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 139 cases Thursday (25,588 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 95 (12,138 overall), Venango County added 55 (5,293 overall) and Warren County added 31 (3,345 overall).
• A total of 6.2 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,815 in Crawford County.