Crawford County added 78 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county has had 204 cases over the past three days and 426 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,825.
The Department of Health said there were 25 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, a drop of six from Wednesday. There were 10 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, six adults on ventilators, the same as Wednesday, and two ICU beds available, a change from one listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Allegheny College reported on its COVID dashboard that there was one active case among students and two active cases among employees, the same as reported earlier this week.
• Regionally, Erie County added 134 cases Thursday (23,998 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 96 (11,231 overall), Venango County added 51 (4,811 overall) and Warren County added 26 (3,081 overall).
• A total of 6.1 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,214 in Crawford County.