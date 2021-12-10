Crawford County added 77 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Friday.
There have been a total of 14,127 cases during the pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two new deaths to the Tribune on Friday. Two men, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s, died Friday at medical facilities. The county has had 12 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 244 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 66 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of four. There were 14 individuals in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and 15 ventilators in use, a decrease of two. The state said there were no ICU beds available after previously reporting two being available.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 7, there were 24 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 114 for those between the ages of 5 to 18.
Regionally, Erie County added 283 cases Friday (37,963 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 101 cases (16,686 overall), Venango County added 64 (8,503 overall) and Warren County added 38 (5,340 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.75 million, including 37,279 in Crawford County. A total of 13,264 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 12 active student cases and four active cases among employees.