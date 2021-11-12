Crawford County added 76 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Friday.
The county has had 11,757 cases overall during the pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune on Friday: a man in his 80s who died at a medical facility Wednesday and a man in his 50s who died at a medical facility Thursday. The county has had seven COVID-related deaths this month and 211 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
There were 48 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, up four from Thursday. There were 11 individuals in an intensive care unit, up three, and 13 ventilators in use, up four. The state said there were no adult ICU beds available, a change from the three previously listed.
The vaccination data was not updated as of noon Friday. The previous report listed the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated at 6.51 million, including 36,210 in Crawford County. A total of 8,770 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.