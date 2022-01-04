Crawford County added 76 cases of COVID-19 Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 15,542.
The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 91 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 36, a decrease of seven from the previous report. There were nine people in an intensive care unit, the same as Monday, and 10 people on ventilators, an increase of two. The number of available ICU beds remained at two.
Regionally, Erie County added 361 cases, Mercer County added 154 cases, Venango County added 25 and Warren County added 48.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.94 million, including 38,132 (an increase of 23) in Crawford County. A total of 15,859 (up 45) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.