Crawford County added 74 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Thursday.
There have been a total of 14,050 cases during the pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one new deaths to the Tribune on Thursday — a man in his 60s who died at a medical facility Wednesday. The county has had 10 COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 242 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 70 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of one. There were 15 individuals in an intensive care unit, also a decrease of one, and 17 ventilators in use, the same as previously. The state said there were two ICU beds available, an increase of one.
Regionally, Erie County added 189 cases Thursday (37,680 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 100 cases (16,585 overall), Venango County added 60 (8,439 overall) and Warren County added 17 (5,302 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.74 million, including 37,251 in Crawford County. A total of 13,123 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 13 active student cases and four active cases among employees.