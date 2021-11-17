Crawford County added 71 cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported one coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune on Wednesday — a woman in her 90s who died at a medical facility. The county has had 14 COVID-related deaths this month and 218 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
There were 52 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, down one from Tuesday. The state said there were 13 individuals in an intensive care unit, which was no change from Tuesday, and nine ventilators in use, an increase of one. The state said there were no adult ICU beds available, a change from one listed previously.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 15 active student cases and five active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 187 cases Wednesday (33,037 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 34 cases (14,939 overall), Venango County added 25 (7,302 overall) and Warren County added 65 (4,706 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.55 million, including 36,424 in Crawford County. A total of 9,865 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.