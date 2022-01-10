Crawford County added 71 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Monday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 16,377. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 130 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported two deaths to the Tribune on Monday — a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. Both deaths took place Sunday. The county has had four coronavirus-related deaths in January. There have been 268 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 54, an increase of seven since Friday. There were 11 people in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and nine people on ventilators, the same as previously reported. There were four available ICU beds, an increase of one.
Regionally, Erie County added 484 cases, Mercer County added 111 cases, Venango County added 39 and Warren County added 14.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 6.99 million, including 38,296 (an increase of 81 since Friday) in Crawford County. A total of 16,318 (up 317) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.