Crawford County added 70 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county has had 385 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,952.
Of the 70 new cases reported, the state said 30 were from the Meadville ZIP code and 24 from the Titusville ZIP code.
The Department of Health reported 40 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of four from Wednesday's report. There were 11 patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and nine adults on ventilators, also a decrease of one. There were three ICU beds available, a change from the one bed previously listed.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children Thursday. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, there were six cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 44 for those between the ages of 5-18.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 164 cases Thursday (26,600 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 86 (12,565 overall), Venango County added 57 (5,594 overall) and Warren County added 22 (3,502 overall).
• A total of 6.26 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,116 in Crawford County. The state said 2,864 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.