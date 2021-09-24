Crawford County added 70 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Friday.
The county has had 378 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,242.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 40s died at a non-medical facility Thursday. It was the eight COVID-related death in the county this month. The county has had 180 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health said there were 37 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of two from Thursday. There were eight patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and four adults on ventilators, the same as Thursday. There was one ICU bed available, a change from two listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 136 cases (24,887 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 64 (11,744 overall), Venango County added 39 (5,059 overall) and Warren County added 23 (3,232 overall).
• A total of 6.17 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,574 in Crawford County.