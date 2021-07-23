There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County on Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began stayed at 7,619.
The county has had 29 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at four, the same as Thursday. There were two patients reported as being in an intensive care unit and one ventilator in use, the same as Thursday. The number of adult ICU beds available was listed as five, a change from four previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,298 cases (up six), Mercer County 9,744 (up two), Venango County 4,119 (no change) and Warren County 2,653 (up one).
• A total of 5.64 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,054 in Crawford County.