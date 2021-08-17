Crawford County added seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and one virus-related death was reported to the Tribune. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 7,793.
The county has had 72 cases over the past seven days.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 80s died Monday at a medical facility. It was the second COVID-related death in the county in six days. The county has had 167 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
There were 15 patients in Crawford County hospitalized with the disease Tuesday, up from a reported 11 on Monday. Six patients were in an intensive care unit, up one from Monday, and one was on a ventilator, a decrease of one. There were four adult ICU beds available, a change from three listed Monday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,889 cases (up 34), Mercer County 9,950 (up 18), Venango County 4,229 (up three) and Warren County 2,702 (up 14).
• A total of 5.83 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 32,820 in Crawford County.