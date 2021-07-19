Crawford County added seven COVID-19 cases since Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,598. The state reported five new cases Saturday, two Sunday and one Monday.
The county has had 25 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at five, an increase of one from Friday. There was one patient reported as being in an intensive care unit, the same as Friday, and one ventilator in use, an increase of one. The number of available adult ICU beds available was listed at nine, a change from the six previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,279 cases (up 12 from Friday), Mercer County 9,738 (up seven), Venango County 4,115 (no change) and Warren County 2,647 (no change).
• A total of 5.6 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,893 in Crawford County.