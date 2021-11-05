Crawford County added 69 coronavirus cases Friday.
The county has had 341 cases over the last seven days and 11,310 during the pandemic.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were 10 cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 41 for those between the ages of 5-18.
Regionally, Erie County added 173 cases (30,432 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 81 (14,095 overall), Venango County added 51 (6,655 overall) and Warren County added 33 (4,301 overall).
State officials reported 43 individuals hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of three from Thursday. There were 11 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and seven ventilators in use, the same as the previous report. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, a change from two previously listed.
A total of 6.48 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including just over 36,000 in Crawford County. The state said 8,190 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.