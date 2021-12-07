Crawford County added 68 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.
There have been a total of 13,908 cases during the pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two new deaths to the Tribune on Tuesday — a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. Both deaths took place at medical facilities on Monday. The county has had seven COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 239 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 72 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of two. There were 16 individuals in an intensive care unit — up one — and 14 ventilators in use — the same as Monday. There were no ICU beds available after one was listed as available in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 139 cases Tuesday (37,277 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 66 cases (16,381 overall), Venango County added 44 (8,332 overall) and Warren County added three (5,234 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.71 million, including 37,178 in Crawford County. A total of 12,809 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 11 active student cases and five active cases among employees.