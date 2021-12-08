Crawford County added 68 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths for the second straight day.
There have been a total of 13,976 cases during the pandemic.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported two new deaths to the Tribune on Wednesday — a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s. Both deaths took place Tuesday. The county has had nine COVID-related deaths in December after having 28 deaths reported in November. There have been 241 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
State officials said there were 71 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of one. There were 16 individuals in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday, and 17 ventilators in use, an increase of three. The state said there was one ICU bed available, an increase of one.
Regionally, Erie County added 134 cases Wednesday (37,491 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 104 cases (16,485 overall), Venango County added 47 (8,379 overall) and Warren County added 51 (5,285 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.73 million, including 37,221 in Crawford County. A total of 13,001 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 11 active student cases and five active cases among employees.