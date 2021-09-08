Crawford County added 68 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
It's the largest single-day count since 79 were reported on Jan. 8.
The county has had 250 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,344.
The state said there were 19 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, up two from Tuesday, eight patients in an intensive care unit, also up two, and two adults on ventilators, down two. There were two ICU beds available, a change from one listed available previously.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County added 104 cases Wednesday (23,246 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 65 (10,759 overall), Venango County added 29 (4,566 overall) and Warren County added 29 (2,931 overall).
• A total of 6.02 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,830 in Crawford County.