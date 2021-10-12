Crawford County added 67 COVID-19 cases since Monday.
The county has had 354 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,173.
Regionally, Erie County added 124 cases on Tuesday (27,282 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 40 (12,816 overall), Venango County added 33 (5,791 overall) and Warren County added 35 (3,615 overall).
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Crawford County, a decrease of six. The number of patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) is 12, down from 15. There are seven ventilators in use, up from six, and there are two adult ICU beds available, down from three.