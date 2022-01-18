Crawford County added 67 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 17,626. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 155 after being at 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 54. There were 11 people in an intensive care unit, 11 people on ventilators and five ICU beds available.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 32 active cases among students and 11 active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 220 cases, Mercer County added 86 cases, Venango County added 43 and Warren County added 14.
The state reported that 38,486 people in Crawford County were fully vaccinated and a total of 16,877 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.