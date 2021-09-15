Crawford County added 66 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Wednesday.
The county has had 403 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,747.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 70s died at a medical facility Wednesday. It was the fifth COVID-related death in the county this month. The county has had 177 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health said there were 31 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus and nine patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday. There were six adults on ventilators, an increase of two, and one adult ICU bed available, the same as Tuesday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 111 cases Wednesday (23,864 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 51 (11,135 overall), Venango County added 30 (4,760 overall) and Warren County added 20 (3,055 overall).
• A total of 6.09 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,159 in Crawford County.