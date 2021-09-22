Crawford County added 65 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county has had 369 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,116.
The Department of Health said there were 37 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of seven from Tuesday. There were eight patients in an intensive care unit — a decrease of one — and four adults on ventilators — the same as Tuesday. There were two ICU beds available, a change from one listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 118 cases (24,618 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 44 (11,606 overall), Venango County added 23 (4,985 overall) and Warren County added 34 (3,191 overall).
• A total of 6.16 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,492 in Crawford County.