Crawford County added 64 COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county has had 332 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,330.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 49 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, an increase of nine from Thursday. The number of patients in an intensive care unit increased by two to 15 and there were seven ventilators in use, a decrease of one. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, the same as the previous report.
State health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. From Oct. 6-12, there were six cases among Crawford County children under 5 and 41 for those between the ages of 5-18.
In other news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 191 cases on Friday (27,699 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 74 (13,059 overall), Venango County added 52 (5,934 overall) and Warren County added 37 (3,725 overall).
• A total of 6.35 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,481 in Crawford County. The state said 5,199 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.