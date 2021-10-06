Crawford County added 63 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county has had 393 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,882.
Of the 63 new cases reported, the state said 20 were from the Meadville ZIP code. The Titusville area had an increase of eight cases while the Conneaut Lake area had an increase of seven cases.
The Department of Health reported 36 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of one from Tuesday. There were 12 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and 10 adults on ventilators, the same as Tuesday. There was one adult ICU bed available, a change from the 13 previously listed.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 113 cases Wednesday (26,436 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 56 (12,479 overall), Venango County added 51 (5,537 overall) and Warren County added 31 (3,480 overall).
• A total of 6.24 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,065 in Crawford County. The state said 2,711 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.