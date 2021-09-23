Crawford County added 62 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county has had 353 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,172.
The Department of Health said there were 39 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of two from Wednesday. There were nine patients in an intensive care unit — an increase of one — and four adults on ventilators — the same as Wednesday. There were two ICU beds available, also the same as Wednesday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 133 cases (24,751 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 74 (11,680 overall), Venango County added 35 (5,020 overall) and Warren County added 18 (3,209 overall).
• A total of 6.16 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,527 in Crawford County.