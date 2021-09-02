Crawford County added 62 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death Thursday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a man in his 80s died Wednesday at a medical facility. It was the eighth COVID-related death in the county since Aug. 10. The county has had 173 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The new case total is the largest single-day report since 79 cases were reported Jan. 8.
The county has had 126 cases over the past three days and 204 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,156.
There were 15 patients in the county hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday, according to the state, which is up one from Wednesday. There were four patients in an intensive care unit and one adult on a ventilator, both the same as Wednesday. There were three ICU beds available, a change from the four listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County added 84 cases Thursday (22,790 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 62 (10,490 overall), Venango County added 28 (4,455 overall) and Warren County added 12 (2,852 overall).
• A total of 5.98 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,518 in Crawford County.