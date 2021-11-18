Crawford County added 61 cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s each died at a medical facility Thursday. The county has had 16 COVID-related deaths this month and 220 since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office. The state said the county has had 12,260 coronavirus cases during the pandemic.
There were 52 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, the same as Wednesday's report. The state said there were 12 individuals in an intensive care unit, a decline of one, and 11 ventilators in use, an increase of two. The state said there were three adult ICU beds available, a change from none listed available previously. Meadville Medical Center said it has had 48 coronavirus admissions in November, of which eight had been vaccinated.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists 14 active student cases and seven active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 239 cases Thursday (33,276 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 84 cases (15,023 overall), Venango County added 78 (7,380 overall) and Warren County added 43 (4,749 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.55 million, including 36,447 in Crawford County. A total of 10,052 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.