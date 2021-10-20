Crawford County added 61 COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The county has had 375 new cases over the past seven days. The county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is now 10,599.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 43 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, the same as Tuesday. The total number of patients in an intensive care unit was at 12 and there were eight ventilators in use, the same as Tuesday. The state said there were two adult ICU beds available, also the same as previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 80 cases Wednesday (28,288 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 42 (13,282 overall), Venango County added 31 (6,082 overall) and Warren County added 61 (3,840 overall).
A total of 6.39 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,608 in Crawford County. The state said 5,951 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.