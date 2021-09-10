Crawford County added 60 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
The county has a three-day total of 183 cases. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,459.
According to state ZIP code data, the Meadville area added 20 cases Friday, the Conneaut Lake area added eight and the Cambridge Springs area added six cases.
The Department of Health said there were 18 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one from Friday. There were five patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of three, and two adults on ventilators, the same as Thursday. There were three adult ICU beds available, a change from two previously listed.
Late Thursday, state health officials also updated data on COVID cases among school-age children. In the week ending Sept. 8, there were 5,371 new COVID cases statewide among children 5-18. Over that same week span, there were 49 new cases among children in Crawford County, including six cases among children under 5.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 103 cases Friday (23,421 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 51 (10,858 overall), Venango County added 24 (4,602 overall) and Warren County added 25 (2,977 overall).
• A total of 6.04 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 33,940 in Crawford County.