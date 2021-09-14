Crawford County added 60 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county has had 405 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 8,681.
The Department of Health said there were 31 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of three from Monday. There were nine patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Monday, and four adults on ventilators, a decrease of one. There was one adult ICU bed available, a change from two previously listed.
In other COVID news:
• Allegheny College reported on its COVID dashboard that there was one active case among students and two active cases among employees.
• Regionally, Erie County added 82 cases Tuesday (23,753 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 43 (11,084 overall), Venango County added 28 (4,730 overall) and Warren County added 38 (3,035 overall).
• A total of 6.08 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,123 in Crawford County.