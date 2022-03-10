Crawford County added six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is at five after being 23 about a month ago. The county has had nine straight days with new cases below 10.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was 14, there was one person in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Wednesday's report. There were six ICU beds available, a change from five previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 40 cases, Mercer County added 12, Venango County added three and Warren County added five.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were two active cases among students and no active cases among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.26 million, including 39,446 people in Crawford County (an increase of three from Wednesday). A total of 18,516 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (an increase of five).