There were three six cases of COVID-19 reported in Crawford County Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began was at 7,644.
The county has had 32 cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus was at five, a drop of two from Wednesday. There was one patient reported in an intensive care unit, a drop of one, and two ventilators in use, the same as Wednesday. The number of adult ICU beds available was listed as three, a change from two listed previously.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,354 cases (up 12), Mercer County 9,769 (up eight), Venango County 4,133 (up three) and Warren County 2,659 (up one).
• A total of 5.69 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,241 in Crawford County.