Six new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County on Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 4.6.
There was one individual hospitalized with COVID in the county, no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Tuesday's report. There were eight ICU beds available, also the same as Tuesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 12 cases, Mercer County added seven, Venango County did not report a new case and Warren County added four.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 11 active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.36 million, including 39,796 people in Crawford County (an increase of five from Tuesday). A total of 19,063 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 19).