Crawford County added six coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,738 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The county has had 95 cases over the past 14 days, or about seven a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were five COVID patients hospitalized in the county. In addition, the state said there were no adult patients in an intensive care unit and no ventilators in use. There were seven adult ICU beds available, according to the report, all the same as Wednesday's report.
In other COVID-related news:
• The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania increased for the third day in a row on Thursday, with the state Department of Health officials announcing 4,746 new cases, the highest total this week.
• Statewide, there were 42 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus statewide, the third day in a row with more than 37 deaths.
• There are now 2,451 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, up 26 from Wednesday's report. There were 517 patients being treated in intensive care units, up 33 from Wednesday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators rose by 14 to 245.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,009 cases (an increase of 52 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,669 (up 17), Venango County 3,588 (up four) and Warren County 2,338 (up nine).
• Allegheny College's COVID website said there are no active coronavirus case among students and one active case among employees. There are two individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.4 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 14th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.12 million, including 18,719 in Crawford County.