Six new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County on Thursday, the second straight day with six new cases.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 3.9.
There were no individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, a decrease of one and the second time this week there were no patients hospitalized with the virus. There was no one in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Wednesday's report. There were nine ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 35 cases, Mercer County added five, Venango County added six and Warren County added three.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 10 active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.36 million, including 39,816 people in Crawford County (an increase of 20 from Wednesday). A total of 19,086 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 23).