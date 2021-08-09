There were six new COVID-19 cases reported in Crawford County since Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county has had 7,711 cases since the pandemic began.
The county has had 40 new cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county was at 12. There were three patients reported in an intensive care unit, three patients on ventilators and four adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,596 cases (up 65 from Friday), Mercer County 9,832 (up nine), Venango County 4,156 (up six) and Warren County 2,668 (up two).
• A total of 5.76 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,541 in Crawford County.