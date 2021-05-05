Crawford County added six coronavirus cases Wednesday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,097 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 177 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county, one adult patient in an intensive care unit and one ventilator in use, all the same as Tuesday's report. There were nine adult 1CU beds available in the county, a change from 11 listed previously.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third time in four days on Wednesday as the state's average of new cases dropped to levels not seen since late March.
State health officials announced 2,597 new cases. Wednesday's case total drops the state's seven-day rolling average to 3,020. March 22 was the last time the state's seven-day average for new cases was less than 3,000.
• Statewide, there were 56 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the second day in a row with more than 50. There were no deaths in reported in Crawford County.
• The state reported 2,131 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 41. Of that total, 467 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down 13, and 258 were being treated on ventilators, down five.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,295 cases (an increase of 38 from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,233 (up 23), Venango County 3,807 (up 11) and Warren County 2,552 (up 39).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.64 million, including 24,593 in Crawford County.