Crawford County added six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.7. The county has had 23 straight days with new cases below 10. Thursday was the first day in two weeks where the case count was over five.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was two, a decrease of one from Wednesday. There were no individuals in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no one on a ventilator, the same as Wednesday. There were eight ICU beds available, a change from six previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added eight cases, Mercer County added four, and Venango County and Warren County did not report new cases.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 10 active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.29 million, including 39,558 people in Crawford County (an increase of six from Wednesday). A total of 18,732 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 27).