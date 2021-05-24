Crawford County added six coronavirus cases Monday, officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,356 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 181 cases over the past 14 days, or about 13 a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were five COVID patients hospitalized in the county, two patients in an intensive care unit, one ventilator in use and four adult ICU beds available.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state registered 693 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest total since late September and the second day in a row with fewer than 1,000 new cases.
• Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 4.5 percent, the fifth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since early October 2020.
• After an increase in hospitalizations on Sunday statewide, the number dropped by 31 in Monday's report. There are now 1,230 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania, including 295 in intensive care units (ICUs), up two, and 178 were being treated on ventilators, up one.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,894 cases (an increase of 19 from Sunday), Mercer County 9,533 (up six), Venango County 4,012 (up four) and Warren County 2,614 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.48 million, including 28,039 in Crawford County.